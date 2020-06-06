Arkansas to double size of contact tracers amid pandemic

Arkansas officials say they are working to double the size of its team of contact tracers, individuals who identify people who might have had contact with those infected by the coronavirus.

Little Rock television station KATV reports State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said at a news conference Friday that the current team of about 240 people is “stretched” as hundreds of new cases are identified each day.

State health officials say the increase in cases comes amid a surge in testing and increased spread of the virus among Latinos and younger people.