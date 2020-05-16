Arkansas unemployment system shut down due to data breach; state passes 4,500 cases

An Arkansas unemployment system centered around the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down after a data breach of secure information.

The system data breach was caused by applicant who illegally accessed the system, according to Hutchinson.

More than 100 people are working now to fix and continue processing applicants to get people money, according to Gov. Hutchinson. An investigation is ongoing into the data breach, and the unemployment website will be up and running once secure.

State leaders were advised of the potential security incident ahead of a news briefing Saturday.

Arkansas health officials reported 115 new cases Saturday, but no deaths for a second straight day. These are the latest reported numbers:

-4,578 cases in the state (115 new)

-65 hospitalizations

-98 reported deaths

-1,008 active cases

-3,472 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state leaders in the stream below: