Arkansas universities plan for classes on campus in the fall

Officials at universities in Arkansas have announced plans to reopen campuses in the fall for in-class instruction after schools were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the University of Arkansas System trustees approved a resolution Monday directing officials and campuses to "reopen to students, faculty and staff" in the fall.

The Arkansas State University System also announced a plan to reopen dormitories and have classes on campus an at its six schools and Henderson State University, which will integrate into the system.

Arkansas Tech University President Robin Bowen said the university was planning for campus classes in the fall.

