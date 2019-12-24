Arkansas woman living in doghouse for 200 days to raise money for pet rescue

The founder of an animal rescue will be spending her Christmas in the doghouse, literally.

Diane Ferguson is living in a doghouse in Green Forest for 200 days to try to raise $200,000 for her non-profit organization, Unconditional Love Pet Rescue.

The rescue saves dozens of dogs and tries to find them loving homes.

Ferguson is going to use the money to build a bigger and better shelter that will help with disease control and educating the public, especially kids.

Although quarters are tight, she is able to show people what she's doing on her web cam in the doghouse, and she does have heat. She sleeps in it as well. If you'd like to follow her on her journey, she livestreams her time in the doghouse: www.youtube.com/embed/live_stream?channel=UCdJYlBI4zFX-gHuryrVp3pg

Many dogs are abandoned and dumped in north Arkansas, and Ferguson wants to inform people about the importance of spaying and neutering so this doesn't continue in the future.

"This whole place, it's just waiting for a dog town to be built," Ferguson said. "And I feel the $200,000 would give us a good start. And if I can get people to notice our rescue, and see my vision, then I want to make it so kids come here and see the dogs playing. Their minds stay open, and they listen to the message. And they take it home."

So far she has raised about $3,000 in six days.

For more information on how to donate to Unconditional Love Pet Rescue, go to https://www.unconditionallovepetrescue.org/

Their Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/ULPRescue/