Army Reservist, military spouse from Ft. Leonard Wood test positive for COVID-19

An Army Reservist and a military spouse from Ft. Leonard Wood have tested positive for COVID-19.

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood reported both cases on Friday. March 27, 2020.

Both patients are in isolation in their off-post residences in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The Reservist had recently returned from Kansas for annual training. Upon return to Fort Leonard Wood, the Reservist was immediately screened at Harper In-Processing Health Screening and placed in isolation.

The military spouse was in contact with someone who had recently traveled. The spouse was screened at Harper In-Processing Health Screening when symptoms worsened and immediately placed in isolation.

Military officials and local health professionals are in the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the two patients had contact with over the past two weeks.

Military health professionals on Fort Leonard Wood continue to screen service members, Department of Defense civilians and family members.

Ft. Leonard Wood officials declared a public health emergency on Friday, which provides additional avenues and greater access to health care resources for the base to fight COVID-19.

For more information, click here.