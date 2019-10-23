Army veteran risks life to put out cooking fire in Springfield apartment complex

On Tuesday KY3-KSPR aired a story where we showed you elementary students in Chadwick practicing how to escape a smoke-filled home in case of a fire.

But on that same day in south Springfield James Powell was experiencing the real thing at his apartment complex.

As a decorated Army veteran with two tours in Iraq Powell was trained to run toward danger, not away from it.

So when an alarm went off on Tuesday evening, he acted.

"Walked over to the fire extinguisher, pulled it out, and as soon as I got in the doorway the smoke was about here," he explained, pointing to the level from just below his knees upward.

In Powell's two-story complex, the kitchen in the apartment above had caught on fire with smoke about two-to-four feet high.

"I discharged the extinguisher into the pot that was on fire and sprayed a little oil on me," he said. "I got a couple of burns but put out the fire instantly."

Covered in soot, Powell made it out safely only to go back in to save a cat.

"I grabbed a respirator which funny enough I had purchased an hour earlier," he said. " I found the cat in the living room."

The cat and Powell both survived what could have been a catastrophe.

"It took a lot of risk," said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington, who pointed out that while Powell definitely limited the fire damage, his department doesn't encourage others to take the same risk.

"While they're heroic actions and we applaud him for taking action, extinguishers are there to contain a fire that's probably no larger than a trash can," Pennington said. "So if it gets beyond that our recommendations are that you evacuate and don't put yourself at risk."

Powell says he understood that he was taking a chance but that his concerns about the pet and the fire spreading to his apartment below (with his wife and two pets) superseded concerns for his own well-being.

As a former first responder in the military he reacted on instinct.

"I viewed it as an imminent threat," Powell said.

He doesn't recommend that others do the same though.

"Everybody can be a first responder but know your limits," he said. "Know what you can and can't handle. Don't panic. Never panic. That will get you killed."

The occupants of the apartment that caught on fire were not available for their reaction but Pennington did point out that cooking fires were the number one reason for accidental blazes in Springfield.