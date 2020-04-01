Arrests made in connection to several felony investigations at Lake of the Ozarks

Sheriffs deputies in Miller County, Mo. have arrested three men in connection to a string of arson, burglaries, and other felony investigations at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire said the Miller County K-9 team was called to Menards in Lake Ozark to assist the police department. While on scene, deputies identified the suspect's car as a vehicle stolen from Kelsay Auto Sales in Iberia, Mo.

Deputies searched the car and found narcotics, a stolen gun, and other stolen items from around the lake area.

Cody Dale Umfleet, 28, of Iberia, and Matthew Christopher Edington, 32, of Camdenton, were arrested at the scene.

Umfleet was questioned by the Miller and Camden County Sheriff's Offices, as well as the Lake Ozark and Osage Beach Police Departments. Investigators liked Umfleet to the burglary and arson of Helton's Mini Mart in Brumley, a stolen vehicle reported by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, and several other felony investigations.

On Saturday evening, the Miller County SWAT team searched an apartment on Gardner Street in Iberia. There, they arrested Michael Joseph Spencer, 20.

Inside the apartment, deputies found narcotics and a stolen gun.

A second search warrant was executed Saturday night at a home on Rabbit Head Road, just outside of Iberia. There, deputies found several stolen items from a burglary in Osage Beach.

On Wednesday, detectives searched a home on Cedar Lane, also outside of Iberia, for a follow up investigation. There, they found a stolen 2012 Jeep Wrangler from Osage Beach.

Umfleet was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Camden County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.

Edington was charged with two counts of violating his probation, and is being held in the Miller County Jail without bond.

Spencer was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property. He's being held in the Miller County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.