Arrests made in connection to mail thefts in the Branson area

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Branson Detectives encountered suspicious persons on W 76 Country Boulevard. After further investigation, detectives located mail which is believed to have been stolen from 45 separate victims and businesses in the Branson area.

Two arrests were made and charges are being reviewed by the Taney County Prosecutor. Investigators are working with the United States Postal Inspectors and the victims will be notified if we have recovered their mail.

Here are some great prevention tips by the USPS. http://bit.ly/2J7Cij0 You can always report suspicious activity by calling 911.