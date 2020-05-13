As businesses open, retailers follow strict safety guidelines

From mugs to dolls, to plates the sprawling Relics Antique Mall has a lot to look at and a lot to clean.

"We wipe down surfaces with disinfectant every couple of hours, all day long," said Beverly Robb.

Owner Beverly Robb and her husband reopened last Monday after six weeks shut down due to Greene County's stay-at-home order.

"You cannot imagine the response we have gotten thanking us so much for being open and of course, we are just thrilled to be back open," said Robb.

But opening back up safely means customers need to do their part too. Robb said many have listened to requests to wear masks.

"We are encouraging good handwashing before and after you enter the store as we do with our staff," said Robb.

Across town, Tobacco World has a different policy: no masks required, but some other precautions.

"We clean our counters every twenty minutes or less," said Donald Johnson.

Donald Johnson can only allow eight customers inside his business at a time.

"Well, we have our distancing, which is 6 feet, and we have lines back from the counter to the humidor," said Johnson.

Johnson says he has to remind customers to follow guidelines, but he doesn't mind it. In fact, Johnson plans to keep safety rules strict in his store, even as the county looks to loosen them further.

"The last thing we want is for anybody to come down with this," said Johnson.