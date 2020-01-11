As cold weather arrives in the Ozarks, firefighters caution people about trees and space heaters

Mountain Grove first responders are keeping a close eye on the storms for the second straight night, after a busy night on Thursday.

And as cold weather arrives Saturday, there are two things firefighters want to caution people about; trees and space heaters.

"I saw the flash of light and immediately at the same time, heard the loudest noise that I've heard, Derrick Carroll told KY3. It sounded like there was an explosion outside my house."

Late Thursday night Derrick Carroll ran outside, expecting damage on his property.

"I came out and I could smell that there was something burning. It smelled like burning wood," Carroll added.

Lightning had struck a tree in Carroll's neighbor's yard.

The tree split in half, totaled a car and caused slight damage to the home.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Then around 2 AM, firefighters were called to a house fire.

Fire Chief Mark Bushong says a space heater is to blame for the blaze.

Thanks to a closed bedroom door, the fire didn't spread a damage was limited.

Heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of ice, means trees could be dangerous.

"If you've got a carport, pull underneath the carport or pull out in the street away from the tree," Chief Mark Bushong explained.

With temperatures starting to plummet, Chief Bushong has a warning for anyone cranking up space heaters to stay warm.

"Keep everything three feet away from them or farther. Make sure that your electric cord is going to handle the wattage that the heater is going to need and like I said, just don't leave it unattended."

Chief Bushong says extra firefighters will be at the station to monitor the changing weather.

"We'll have some guys at the station. We have one here 24 hours, 7 days a week anyway and there will be a few more hanging out with him and if we get something we'll be prepared."

In Mountain Grove there are two shelters for the public if tornado sirens go off.

Storm shelters are located at the First Baptist on 17th street across from the Middle School and at First Christian church on Oakland and 5th.

