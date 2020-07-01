As virus cases rise, St. Louis area requires face coverings

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in Missouri, hospitalizations are starting to increase, too, prompting leaders of the state's largest metropolitan area to require face coverings.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that both the city and St. Louis County will require face coverings when out in public. Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings earlier this week. Missouri is among several states where confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply since the economy reopened.

The state health department has reported nearly 2,900 newly confirmed cases in the past week, including 376 on Wednesday.