Ash Grove Fire Protection District buys land for new fire station

The Ash Grove Fire Protection District has a new piece of land to call home. Now, they just need to build a new fire station to go with it.

The Ash Grove Fire Chief said little has changed at the current fire station sitting at 112 North Piper Road since he started working there in the 90's. That's one reason he purchased a new plot of land for a future fire station, at the corner of North Crestview and West Farm Road 68.

Fire Chief Anthony Monnig said they did consider building new at their current location, but that it's more cost effective to move. He explained they have had dirt, concrete, and drainage issues in the past.

Chief Monnig has a total of five paid firefighters and six volunteers that work under him. He talked about some of the upgrades he hopes to see at their new facility for his team. "A couple of bathrooms would be wonderful rather than just one, a couple of showers," said Chief Monnig. He also said he hopes to see a day room for his firefighters and leave room for future expansion.

Another improvement for the new station would be drive-through truck bays. This upgrade would dramatically improve the station's response times. "It has an impact on how fast we can get out of the station," he said.

Chief Monnig lastly talked about how this will help the Ash Grove Fire Protection District work with surrounding rural areas. One example being Bois D'Arc, which is also in the process of getting a new fire station just 12 minutes down the road from Ash Grove. Monnig talked about how often the two work together. "Anytime Ash Grove gets dispatched for a structure fire, Bois D'Arc attends those fires with us and they work it, so we work every fire with them," said Chief Monnig. "Any addition that they have impacts us and vice versa."

The land for Ash Grove's new fire station has been paid for in full. Chief Monnig said the next steps are figuring out the funding for the construction of the new station. His goal is to break ground on the project in the next two to three years.

