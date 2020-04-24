Assemblies of God director continues to recover from COVID-19, transferred back to Springfield

Greg Mundis Jr., the executive director for Assemblies of God World Missions, has been transferred back home to Springfield as he continues to recover from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mundis and another Assemblies of God employee tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He made national news earlier this month after showing improvement with a drug used mainly for malaria.

The organization says Mundis was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on March 31, receiving treatment at a specialized care unit as his condition worsened.

After showing signs of progress, family members say Mundis is returning home to Springfield amid his recovery.

On April 21, Greg's son San Diego surgeon Dr. Greg Mundis Jr., shared the following message in Facebook update:

“We are starting to let go of the fears that this virus caused in the life of my father and starting to cling to our new normal...rehabilitation! His kidneys are back to normal, he is working with [a] physical therapist to move his arms and legs … and spent about 12 hours off the ventilator today. He is able to utter some words despite the tracheostomy and we are seeing recovery come to life. Yesterday my dad uttered the words: I love you!”