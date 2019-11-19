6 Ozarks sheriffs criticize Missouri's parolee system, saying it isn't working

We have learned new details about the new 'rewards' program for Missouri parolees and those on probation-- which gives some of them monetary rewards-- everything from free gas cards to circus tickets, or even early release.

Now, at least six local sheriffs tell KY3 News the "Missouri Offender Management Matrix" (MOMM) goes too far.

The Dallas County Sheriff, in Buffalo, met Monday with Probation and Parole expressing his disgust with this new rewards system. And the Greene County sheriff has taken to social media-- saying the public should be concerned and contact their local lawmakers.

"As I look through this Matrix, I realize this is the same Matrix that my granddaughter who is 2 years old has at her daycare!" said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

This Missouri Offender Management Matrix is put out by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Local sheriffs say the rewards-- things like gas vouchers, attraction tickets, early release-- send the wrong message.

"It's very dangerous for the public for a lot of these people to be out," said Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice. He says two innocent people killed in his county should still be alive today had P&P held offenders to higher standards.

"The double homicide-- they started out stealing cars and on probation and parole, and that escalated into a double homicide," Sheriff Rice explained. "How can you judge what the next step is going to be? If they can keep getting away with it, they're going to feel more empowered until somebody ends up really hurt."

Rice says Joe and Brandy Allen were killed last year on their porch as two men tried to steal a car from them, and the Allens tried to stop them. Both men were on probation and/or parole. Sheriff Rice called the Matrix 'Hug a Thug' on social media, then got a visit from the state. KY3 News was there with our cameras, but got kicked out.

Probation and Parole regional director Tiffany Lomosi said "We cannot meet in front of media," even though Sheriff Rice urged transparency.

What we wanted to know: who is funding these rewards? Taxpayers? The state tells us no. Local sheriffs aren't so sure.

"I've got to have a paper trail for every dime that goes in and out, so there should be a paper trail from them there somewhere to back up where that money comes from," Sheriff Rice said.

"As far as I'm concerned, it comes from taxpayer dollars unless they produce it somewhere else," said Sheriff Arnott.

KY3 News sent an official request to the Department of Corrections about the exchange of monetary gifts. We were told "We do not currently have a system in place for tracking the original source of each private donation."

We've also reached out to the Governor's office late Tuesday for comment-- we'll keep you posted if he weighs in.

