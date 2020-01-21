At least 8 hurt when truck, school bus collide in northern Arkansas

Authorities say at least eight people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a hospital, when a school bus and a dump truck collided on a state highway in northeast Arkansas.

No fatalities have been reported in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Hoxie.

Hoxie School District Superintendent Kelly Gillham says seven students and the bus driver were injured when a vehicle rear-ended the bus. She says one child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Gillham says everyone was awake and alert as they were taken from the scene.

