Attorney asks Missouri Governor Mike Parson to stop execution of convicted killer

In just days a local man is scheduled to be put to death by the state of Missouri.

After five trials, Walter Barton was convicted of the brutal murder of Gladys Kuehler nearly 30 years ago in Ozark.

His attorney, Frederick Duchardt, has made his case for Executive Clemency to Governor Mike Parson. He says he has new evidence to prove Barton's innocence. He is hoping that it's enough to convince Parson to pardon Barton or at least delay the execution to allow a more thorough investigation.

"The new evidence of actual innocence that the jury never heard is powerful enough," he said.

Duchardt said this case was botched from the beginning.

Former prosecutor Ron Cleek says he disagrees.

"He had fair trials. He really did receive his whole due when it came down to it. This last trial that I did was very clean," he said.

Cleek tried Barton's fifth and final case.

"Before I started the trial they came to me and I said if you want to have life without you need to take it right now. I was laughed at," he explained.

Duchardt said that the most compelling evidence he's presented to Parson involves a forensics expert.

"I'm using the very expert that the defense lawyers at that trial, misunderstood, misperceived and didn't give the right information," he said.

Cleek disputes this claim.

"I understand they have a blood spatter expert. They may have all of these other things. The attorneys I tried this with were excellent in their approach. Some of the better attorneys I had dealt with," he said.

However, Duchardt said that the expert Lawrence Renner's findings have not been heard by the court.

"He drops the bombshell. He is the proof of actual innocence. He says that Walter Barton clothes could not have been worn by the person who killed Gladys Kuehler," he said.

It will be up to state officials to review the evidence and make their decision about whether or not Barton lives or dies in seven days.

Cleek said, "The victim gets her just due. I think it was the right decision then. It's the right decision now. His life will be ended so that no one else could be hurt. He is not an innocent man."

"They're going to kill an innocent man. Simple as that," said Duchardt.

We reached out to Governor Mike Parson's office for comment on this case and are waiting to hear back.