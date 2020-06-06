Attorney defends teen who withdrew from University of Missouri over 'I can't breathe' video

An attorney is defending a Missouri teen who withdrew from the University of Missouri over a video.

During the video, a giggling teen mutters “I can’t breathe” as another teen presses a knee into her chest. The attorney says it was “innocent horseplay” and was not mocking the killing of George Floyd.

The Kansas City Star reports attorney G. Taylor Wilson described news articles and social media posts about the video as “false attacks against high school students who in no way were commenting on Floyd or tragedies that have come to be symbolized by the words, ‘I can’t breathe.’”