Audit shows city of Springfield could owe back $470,000 from federal grant program

The city of Springfield released a special audit Tuesday that revealed 106 of the 376 participants in the America’s Promise grant (APG) program were not actually eligible for the grant.

"We did have some concerns with our eligibility," said Finance Director David Holtmann. "We hired BKD, a local accounting firm, to look at our eligibility on the program and they had determined that we did make an incorrect assessment initially on those participants."

The city's news release said the $3 million grant was awarded to the city of Springfield by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration in December 2016.

The program includes training for Certified Nurses Assistant, LPN to RN Bridge Program, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy and EMT-Basic.

Holtmann said the 106 ineligible participants could cost the city around $470,000.

"All of those funds were spent on participants," he said. "So, even though an individual may initially have been determined ineligible, those were all costs that incurred putting those individuals through training at our local institution."

The city's director of public information said there is still an audit underway and an internal review to determine where exactly things went wrong. Those currently enrolled in the program will continue their studies, but the city has temporarily stopped accepting applications until the review is complete.