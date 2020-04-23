Audit underway for the city of Clever, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Thursday her office has begun an audit of the City of Clever.

City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit also will include the Clever Municipal Court, which is part of the 38th Judicial Circuit.

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Clever petition audit required 200 signatures; 204 petition signatures were verified.

"When citizens are engaged, government works better, and petition-requested audits help hold government officials accountable," Auditor Galloway said. "As my office begins this independent review of the financial practices in the city of Clever, I encourage anyone who has information relevant to this audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline."

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597.