Auditor recommends better accounting processes, electronic security in Barry County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly-scheduled audit of Barry County Thursday.

She rated the audit as "fair."

The audit recommended better checks and balances in the sheriff's office to ensure proper oversight of financial transactions. The report found receipts are not accurately accounted for and that bank accounts are not adequately reconciled. Responses in the report indicated the sheriff is working to address the recommendations.

The report also found the county should do more to protect electronic data and prevent unauthorized access to county records. Better password protections are needed in several county offices and employees share usernames and passwords for certain computers in the offices of county assessor, county collector and ex officio recorder of deeds.

As identified in previous audits, the county's Developmentally Disabled Board continues to maintain a significant cash reserve without any specific plans for its use. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the board had a cash balance of approximately $1 million. Based on previous spending, this represents about three years' worth payments to nonprofits and other routine expenses.

A separate audit of the Barry County Collector is ongoing. Missouri law requires an audit be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector office.