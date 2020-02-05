Aurora School District leaders change calendar to 4-day week for 2020-2021

The Aurora, Mo. School District approved plans for a four-day school week in 2020-2021 school calendar.

The four-day school will go from Monday through Thursday.

Here's how it works. Students will attend school an extra 40 minutes to the length of school. That equals a total of 1,089.9 hours. Teachers will work an additional 12 days of professional development.

Aurora school leaders first looked at a four-day school year in 2016. However, it then decided it did not have enough information to make a decision. Now, 61 districts across the state go four-days a week.

Superintendent Billy Redus says several factors from those 61 districts pushed the district to change its calendar.

The factors include:

-Increase in student attendance

-Decrease in student behavior referrals resulting in better engagement

-Increase in teacher recruitment and retention

-Decrease in the need for substitute teachers due to absences

-Extended professional development time to construct effective instructional activities and review data pertaining to student achievement.

Aurora is one of 25 districts changing to a four-day calendar next school year.

