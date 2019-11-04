Aurora, Mo. family says the death of ex-death row inmate brings a sense of closure

A man who once sat on death row for killing two brothers in Aurora has died in prison. The state says Brandon Hutchison, 44, died of natural causes at the state lockup in Licking.

"I don't wish death on anybody, but two great men had their lives taken over ignorance," said Jesse Yates.

Jesse Yates lives in Aurora with his family, in the same town where his uncles Ronald and Brian Yates grew up too.

Jesse was just 15 when his uncles were killed.

"I looked up to them a lot," said Yates.

Yates said his uncles were two of 5 brothers. On the day of the crime, says there was even confusion over who had been killed.

"Back then, things like that just really didn't happen around here, so it was very shocking," said Yates.

During a New Year's Eve party in 1996, both brothers were shot inside an autobody shop in Verona. Their bodies were found on a muddy road near Freistatt. Brandon Hutchison was convicted of killing the bothers.

Hutchison was originally sentenced to death, but in 2011 the Missouri Supreme Court reversed the sentence to life in prison.

"You can be sorry, but how can you be sorry for torturing two men to death," said Yates.

Yates says the passing of Hutchison does bring a sense of closure, but their lives and the meaning of a holiday will never be the same.

"New Year's instead of a day celebrating with champagne and hats, is now a day of remembrance for the ones we lost," said Yates.