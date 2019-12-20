Missouri Authorities: Suspect in baby's death bit off child's nipples

Authorities say a St. Louis-area man who's charged in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old son repeatedly abused the child and bit off his nipples.

Thirty-one-year-old Sylvester Knighten Jr. was charged Thursday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and five other counts. The boy's mother, 31-year-old Danesha Cannamore, was charged with two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the couple was arrested Wednesday when police responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at their apartment in Florissant.

Bond is set at $1 million cash only for Knighten and $500,000 for Cannamore.