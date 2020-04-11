Authorities investigate 'suspicious' death, fire in Birch Tree, Mo.

A Shannon County woman's body was found inside her badly burned home earlier this month. Investigators are calling it a suspicious fire and death.

"It's just sad. I mean, you know, It's horrible. It really is," Jason Voyer said.

Back on April 2nd, Jason Voyer was driving down South Wall Street when he saw flames shooting out of a home.

"I saw the front of this building on fire, in front of that picture window and it was starting to burn the roof of the porch," Voyer told KY3.

It was just after 6 am when Voyer called for help.

"I was definitely panicking. It looked like it had just started because nothing else was burning," Voyer added.

Shortly after calling 911, Voyer and others saw a gate was wide open. They went into the backyard and began yelling, hoping they would get a response.

"We went around the back and the back door was cracked open about three to four inches. Yeah, we were yelling....and no response," Voyer exclaimed.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and later found the body of a 77-year-old woman inside.

Neighbors say that the woman only lived there for a few months.

The Shannon County Sheriff's Office says investigators found that there was conflicting evidence to whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set.

Investigators are asking people in that area if they saw anything suspicious to give them a call.

You can call the Shannon County Sheriff's Office at 573-226-3615 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime at 417-469-3121.

