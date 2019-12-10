Authorities locate body of missing Kansas woman in Ponca, Ark. area

The Newton County, (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a missing Kansas woman has been located.

Sherry Babcock, 51, of Kansas, disappeared on November 16. She stopped in Ponca while traveling to Searcy, Ark.

Loggers discovered her body in the Ponca area on Monday morning. Detective say three are no signs of foul play. Deputies had previously found her abandoned car with her belongings on November 26.

Detectives sent her body to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine a cause of death.

