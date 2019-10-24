State will conduct autopsy on hunter attacked by deer in Marion Co., Ark.

The hunter who passed away after he was attacked by a deer he shot will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the cause of Thomas Alexander's death was unknown and believed there was not going to be an autopsy. But the Baxter County coroner said after further investigation, an autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the 66-year-old man shot a deer with a muzzleloader Tuesday near Yellville. When he went to check on the deer to make sure it was dead, the deer attacked him.

He was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Baxter County with multiple puncture wounds, and he later died at the hospital.