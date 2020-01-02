BREAKING: Fire damages Springfield home, patient taken from scene

Fire severely damaged a home and sent one person to the hospital Thursday just north of Grand Street in Springfield.

Crews responded to the home in the 2900 Block of E. Belmont Street between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m.

A Springfield Fire Department battalion chief tells KY3 firefighters saw heavy fire in the garage and house when they arrived. Crews knocked down the flames and were able to get into the house to search for victims.

Inside, they found a woman.

A KY3 photojournalist on scene reports medics wheeled the woman away on a stretcher. Crews were performing life-saving measures on her at the time.

As of 12:45 p.m., the fire appeared to mainly be out, but firefighters were continuing to work on flare ups.

The battalion chief was not sure if there were working smoke alarms. The fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Belmont Street was closed down while crews remain on scene.

This story will be updated. Check with KY3/KSPR for the latest.

