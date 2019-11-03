BUDDY CHECK 3: Following established guidelines could save your life

This is YOUR reminder to check with a buddy so she remembers to do a breast self exam, schedule a yearly check-up for a clinical exam, and/or get a mammogram when it's time. Just following established guidelines could save your life.

Michelle Jaegers is used to following doctors' orders, she's been working for Mercy for 30 years. As part of a team of MRI technologists, she knows the importance of medical guidelines, especially when she hears them from her own doctor.

"My internal medicine physician very on top of what you need to do at 40 you need a mammogram," said Jaegers.

So Jaegers put the mammogram on her to-do list, kept the appointment, and went on with life with little thought of the routine test, until she got a call-back.

"I wasn't concerned hadn't felt a lump, I thought everybody gets called back." said Jaegers. "It's going to be fine."

But follow-up tests and a biopsy did reveal Jaegers had breast cancer, a small mass well hidden until that routine mammogram.

"This was actually just behind my nipple," said Jaegers. "Even a lot of pressing, squishing and moving around it was still undetectable to touch."

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks knows mammograms are life-savers. BCFO's founder, MaryBeth O'Reilly is a breast cancer survivor herself. In 2005, her foundation started providing free mammograms for women without insurance who couldn't afford them on their own.

"We found out so many people were uninsured and people ignored doing them," said O'Reilly. That was why we started...so many uninsured realtors, hair dressers, part time people or just have big deductibles."

Jaegers is four years cancer free and has made it her mission now to remind all of her buddies what a difference a mammogram can make.

"I was stage 1, girls get your mammogram," said Jaegers.

Click HERE to sign up yourself and your buddy to remind each other on the 3rd of each month of those breast self-exams and other guidelines for preventative care. You'll get this free packet with a lot of information on breast cancer and how you would qualify to get a free mammogram.