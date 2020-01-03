BUDDY CHECK 3: How genetic testing is helping detect breast cancer

Karen Braun's office reflects her energetic personality.

She's in marketing and communications at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Between her job and her family, just sitting down can be a luxury. But two-and-a-half years ago, normal life for Karen came to a screeching stop.

"I was at Silver Dollar City with my children when I got the call," said Braun.

Braun's older sister had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I remember riding roller coaster and thinking my life will never be the same, you just have that feeling."

Braun's sister is winning her battle with Stage 3 ovarian cancer, but her diagnosis is still having a major impact on the whole family. It caused at least six family members to get tested for genes that carry a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. Braun was referred to Mercy's genetic counselor, who starts with mapping the family's medical history, many times the first clue of a genetic predisposition to cancer. And the clues were in plain sight.

"Our grandmother passed when she was very very young, always knew Grandma had breast cancer, never thought of it," said Braun.

But grandma's brother also died from cancer, and there was ovarian cancer among extended family. So Braun's mother, her other sister, her brother, her aunt, and a cousin were all genetically tested. And every one of them except for Braun tested positive for the BRCA-2 gene that puts them at a higher risk for breast cancer.

"Always felt knowledge was power, what you do with the info is up to you," said Braun.

Karen's genetic counselor agrees.

"I like to think we can at least give them some kind of pre-warning to cancer, either get them early screening, and detect cancer early or some chose to do preventative surgeries," said genetic counselor Robin Troxell.

All of Braun's female relatives who tested positive did have those preventative surgeries. So did Karen. She had a hysterectomy, something she says she wouldn't have done before her family's genetic testing. Now she's on a mission to make sure her kids and the next generation know regular cancer screenings are a must in their family. Troxell emphasized not having the gene associated with cancer is not a free pass. She says most breast cancers are not related to a specific gene, but to diet, exercise, alcohol use, and other environmental factors. That makes it so important for women to get regular mammograms and call your buddy every third of the month to remind them.

