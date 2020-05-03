BUDDY CHECK 3: Local hospitals return to normal scheduling, routine screenings

Last month in our Buddy Check 3 report, we told you about how the coronavirus crisis was affecting some routine screenings for health care.

Now, hospitals are beginning to return to normal scheduling. KY3 has teamed up with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, as well as Mercy and Cox hospitals for this monthly reminder.

Last month, we let you know some of your regular mammograms were being delayed because of the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders.

Breast clinics at both hospitals were still caring for patients with suspicious lumps. Diagnositic mammograms and biopsies went on as usual, just the routine screenings were put on hold.

Now, those restrictions are starting to lift. Mercy officially begins scheduling and rescheduling those mammograms on Monday.

Dr. Amanda Lackey, a radiology specialist say Mercy has a plan laid out to do this in a safe and gradual manner. She says they're going to start out with half the normal volume.

The Mercy Breast Center will also extend its day a little longer all in the effort for patients to socially distance in the waiting rooms.

Dr. Lackey says, "don't be worried. It's okay that we're a month or two behind, that's perfectly acceptable. I don't think it compromises anyone's care. It's been the right thing to do in this tough time."

Cox Health Systems, meanwhile, says it's starting its screening mammograms in another few weeks, and is already stepping up its diagnostic screenings.

So encourage your buddies to team up with you and sign up for KY3's Buddy Check 3 program.

Be patient as we're coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some introductory packets may be delayed, but don't delay getting involved.

The Buddy Check 3 form is simple, and it's a great way to take care of each other. Sign up HERE.