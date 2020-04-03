BUDDY CHECK 3: Routine screenings on hold because of coronavirus

A lot of regularly scheduled mammograms and annual doctors' visits have been interrupted right now because of the coronavirus outbreak. But on this third day of the month, and we want to remind you to remind your buddy to do her self breast exam.

As for those routine screenings and office visits, while they are on hold, you do have another option to at least check in with your doctor if you have a question or concern.

"At this point anything that can be done with telemedicine with your doctor, which a lot of those routine exams you can do that," says CEO of Cox Health Systems, Steve Edwards. "Our doctors want to do that, imagine their business is going down too. It's those things that require PPEs that we're avoiding right now, routine screenings we're avoiding. But for example, let's say a woman had a lump in her breast we would get her in right away. It's those routine mammograms we're delaying for example right now."

Until you can reschedule your recommended screenings, focus on home health, with self-exams, and with signing up for our Buddy Check 3 program.