Backwater Jacks responds after positive COVID-19 case visited pool party last weekend

Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill responds after health officials announced a positive case of COVID-19 was at their pool party last weekend.

In the statement, the owner says “it was inevitable that we would experience carriers of the virus,” after the Lake of the Ozarks drew large crowds over Memorial Day Weekend.

The statement reads in part:

"Just as when you choose to go to a grocery store, pharmacy, hardware store, salon, or anywhere else in public, there is no guarantee that you will not come in contact with an infected individual. An inherent rick of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. We encourage those who are easily compromised, showing symptoms, have knowingly been in contact with a confirmed case, or highly at risk, to please stay home. We will continue to take additional precautions throughout summer to reduce the risk. However, we believe each of our customers should have freedom to choose whether they want to visit Backwater Jacks or not."

Read the full statement HERE.