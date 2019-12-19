Bad weather + Christmas break = three weeks off for rural Laclede Co. school

As three first grade teachers showed off the matching Christmas tree hats on their heads, just down the hallway a group of students were practicing a Christmas play they were about to perform for their parents.

For the 440 Pre-K through 8th-grade students at Joel E. Barber school just outside Lebanon, Thursday was their one-and-only day in class this week before a two-week holiday starts on Monday. Fridays are always a day-off in the district's four-day school week, so Thursday was the students last chance to celebrate the season with friends, hand in their projects due by semester and give their teachers presents.

"I had a kindergartner today who wanted me to come down to his classroom because he had brought me a can of tomato sauce," said principal Amy Cogdill, who also counted a decorated rock and a Christmas sweater koozie for her soda bottle among her other gifts.

With the three days missed this week due to bad weather these students will basically be out of school for three weeks.

Yet school officials are not panicking for two reasons.

First there's that four-day-a-week schedule.

"One of the good things about a four-day school week is we can chose to make up days on our off days," explained superintendent Rachelle Jennings. "So we can add calendar days on Fridays when we normally wouldn't be in session and not have to lengthen our school calendar."

And speaking of that school calendar, the second reason is because the state recently changed its mandatory scheduling from requiring a certain number of DAYS per year to now a certain number of HOURS (1,044).

"Really gone now are the days where superintendents were worried about being in session long enough to count a day," Jennings said. "Let's say at 10 o'clock in the morning the snow storm starts. You can go ahead and send your students home and you can count all those hours you were there in the morning."

As a consolidated rural school district in Laclede County abutting two other counties, Joel E. Barber has seven buses covering 50-square miles with about 70 percent of its students living on unpaved roads.

There are no city road departments involved in the clearing of streets around Joel E. Barber's school, just the state and a special district road department based in Lebanon.

"We really have to take a drive to see what our roads look like because it depends on who is maintaining those roads and where we fit on that priority list," Jennings said. "We completely understand and we feel like our road crews do a fantastic job of getting them cleaned off as quick as possible."

"The non-paved roads are a little more difficult especially on hills and areas that do not get any sun and stay shaded," Cogdill added about determining where the buses can and cannot travel. "So we look at which ones are going to be a little more dangerous for our buses to get down and we work backwards from there."

Despite losing three days this week plus a day-and-a-half in November, Jennings says there are no current plans to have make-up days.

"Right now we're sitting O.K.," she said. "The concern is what's the rest of winter bringing for us."