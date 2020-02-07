Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 4 dead in South

Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States have been without power following a powerful storm that left at least four people dead.

Floodwaters sweep over a road in Chattanooga, Tenn. A woman bypassed a barrier and drove into floodwaters, which swept her car away. (Source: WTVC/CNN)

The National Weather Service said early Friday that a storm system was expected to strengthen as it moves north, bringing snow, ice and rain through the mid-Atlantic region.

The front caused flooding in many places in the Southeast on Thursday.

Four storm-related deaths were confirmed in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, with others under investigation.

Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency as heavy rain and flooding displaced more than 500 people.

