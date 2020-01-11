Bagnell Dam flood gates open at Lake of the Ozarks

The flood gates are open at Bagnell Dam. The Lake of the Ozarks area saw significant rain Friday and overnight. Some areas saw as much as six inches of rain. The lake level Saturday morning was at 658.6, with the level expected to rise to 660 Saturday night.

Ameren Missouri adjusted Bagnell Dam's discharge Friday night to about 50,000 cubic feet per second, with water being released through the turbines and flood gates combined. The release will continue at this level all day, until Sunday, when Ameren plans to decrease the discharge. Releases will continue until the lake is back down below 658 feet.

