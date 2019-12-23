Bald eagle survives lead poisoning, Dickerson Park Zoo nurses back to health

A bald eagle is waiting to be released back into the wild at Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo.

"The eagle has lead toxication," said Rodney Schnellbacher.

Rodney Schnellbacher is the veterinarian at the zoo. He says he has been taking care of this bird for the past three weeks, treating it for symptoms of lead poisoning.

"Some of the signs can be really neurologic, ataxic which is just lethargic, not really wanting to move that well, vomiting," said Schnellbacher.

Schnellbacher says this eagle is lucky to be alive as lead poisoning can kill a bird, which he says happens a lot.

"Usually these guys don't hang around the highway so trauma isn't a big issue for them so most of our eagles that come in are lead poisoned," said Schnellbacher.

But, Schnellbacher says there is a way you can help keep our wildlife safe.

"A lot of the lead comes from gunshots and lead sinkers for fishing, and we just want our sportsman who loves the wildlife we just want them to probably change their bullets and not use lead sinkers and then you can dramatically decrease the incidents of lead toxicity in our wildlife," said Schnellbacher.

The bald eagle plans to be released on Friday, December 27.