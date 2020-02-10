Ballparks of America in Branson now has new owners

Kids will continue to play baseball in Branson.

The new owners of Ballparks of America have big plans to continue hosting baseball tournaments and adding more games to the five-field facility.

"My sons have played down here multiple times. It's a really cool experience to be able to drive down here from Springfield and play against teams from all over the country,” Greg Snider said.

Snider is one of four new owners. They stepped up to the plate after the previous owners defaulted on their loan to lease the property from the City of Branson.

"We all just see the potential down here. It's had great experiences here in the past. So, we want to keep that momentum going,” Snider said.

Snider says a lot will stay the same at Ballparks of America, but some things will change. They hope to fill more spaces in what used to be the Red Roof Mall and update the property.

"Doing some repairs on the parking lots, doing a lot of work on the bathrooms, working on the concession stands,” Snider said.

Events that were scheduled before the new owners took over will continue as planned, including the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series.

"It's really helpful to have a location that's the same year in and year out,” Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Director Michael Solanik said.

Leaders of the annual August event have signed-up to bring the World Series back to Ballparks of America for the next three years, bringing lots of people, and money, with it.

"Last year, it brought in about $2.8 million of direct impact for the week. There were over 3,000 hotel room nights,” Solanik said.

Snider says they’re excited for what the facility will do not only for kids sports in Branson, but to benefit the entire area.

"For the kids to be able to have a great experience and be able to play against teams from all over the country, and two, the economic impact it brings to the area,” Snider said.

The new owners say they're in the process of securing an operator to manage the facility.

