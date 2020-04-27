Banks staying busy processing new Paycheck Protection Program applications

Small businesses get another chance for funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Congress approved another $310 billion. Banks in the Ozarks are busy helping businesses apply for those important funds. At Central Bank of the Ozarks, 15 employees file applications for small businesses daily. This team expects to file 200 per day.

The Small Business Administration opened up for applications for the Paycheck Protection Program at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

In the first round a couple weeks ago, Central Bank of the Ozarks says it did over 800 loans to local businesses. Loan officers stayed up in the middle of the night, filing applications in the first round. They're thankful the funding opened up in during daylight hours this time. They say any small business looking for help with payroll or overhead expenses should get ahold of a local community bank. They say it's still not too late to get in and take advantage of the program.

"We really have a great deal of respect for the pressures that small businesses are under," said Russ Marquart, Central Bank of the Ozarks President and CEO. "And again, this program will hopefully alleviate a little bit of that concern that they have over how they're going to be able to continue to make payroll, continue to keep their teams intact until they can be reopened for business."

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to keep people employed by covering payroll. Businesses can also use the funds for things like rent and utilities. And the loan can even be forgiven.

