Barr: FBI’s Russia investigation based on ‘bogus narrative’

Attorney General William Barr speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Updated: Tue 6:20 PM, Dec 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Attorney General William Barr is leveling blistering criticism at how the Russia investigation was conducted.

He says it was based on a “bogus narrative” that the Trump campaign might have conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

Barr spoke to NBC News after the release of a Justice Department inspector general report that found problems with the FBI’s investigation, but also concluded there was a proper basis for opening the probe.

Barr says he disagrees with the inspector general, particularly the finding that the FBI had enough information to use surveillance on a former Trump campaign aide.

