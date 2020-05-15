Springfield bar prepares for customers following loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Going to the bar means you can't sit at the bar in Springfield right now.

However, bartenders and customers are happy just to have a place to go again.

For two months, many bars, businesses, and breweries downtown had to switch gears. They either turned to curbside pick up or closed completely in response to city orders.

On May 7, the city allowed bars to reopen. That's why Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar, in Downtown Springfield, reopened its doors on Tuesday, May 14.

Although It wasn't exactly a weekend rush, bartender, Elijah England said he saw more customers than he has in the last two months. He said they usually could serve 100 people at a time. New rules say they can only have 26.

England said while capacity restrictions keep things from getting too crowded, it works as an advantage because they can better monitor foot traffic along with the safety of their customers.

Staff also disinfects everything from tables to doors every 10-15 minutes. England said they also clean after every interaction. He mentioned that it has also become routine for staff to talk after every shift about what worked and what didn't.

"A lot of it is just making sure all of us are on the same page with everything and getting input from everyone on what we can do better," explained England.

England said customers see the bar's efforts and have been especially understanding, and staff is ready for whatever the future may hold.