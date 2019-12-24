Bass Pro, Convoy of Hope make Christmas brighter in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Packing winds of 185 miles-per-hour, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlanta Ocean struck the Bahamas in September.

Hurricane Dorian left over 70,000 people homeless with 70 fatalities. It took out power companies, schools, sewer and water systems and created 30 years worth of trash in just two days.

The worst natural disaster in the country's history has been followed by very little progress in recovery efforts and it's been American charities who have given the Bahamians hope.

Chief among them, Convoy of Hope and Bass Pro, both based in Springfield. It was Bass Pro founder and CEO Johnny Morris who started Anglers for the Bahamas, a disaster relief fund that's raised over $4 million in donations from over a million contributors.

"I love that place like all fishermen," Morris said of why the Bahamas are near-and-dear to his heart. "I met a fella there named Bonefish Willie, a Pentecostal preacher who married my wife and I. When that storm hit, a lot of us just cared deeply and wanted to help out."

This past week, Bass Pro and Convoy of Hope teamed up again to bring Christmas cheer to the storm-ravaged islands. It was a four-day event attended by over 20,000 people that featured everything from rides and music to sky-diving Elvi (as in multiple Elvis impersonators), Santa, and yes, even machine-produced snow, definitely a first for children in a tropical climate.

"Kids got to have snowball fights," said Jeff Nene, the national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. "They were having a ball. It was one of the most fun things I've ever seen."

But no one had more fun than Johnny Morris.

From handing out checks to local organizations and churches to meeting the children and careening down the super-slide, Morris lived up to the advice he gave the crowd, which was "Never ever grow up! Always stay a kid!"

It turned out that the event was a transcendent, life-changing moment for many of those who attended from the hurricane survivors to the 300 volunteers to Morris himself.

"Other than my kids being born and my grandkids, this was the happiest time," Morris said. "Some of them (the attendees) hadn't even seen neighbors since the storm but this was an escape, a joy. And I don't think all that joy is going to go away tomorrow."

"This is the first opportunity they had to just celebrate being alive," Nene added. "These children have gone through an horrific experience and just to see the smiles on their faces really charges you up to continue to do what you do to help them."

Nene said the Convoy of Hope continues to provide relief supplies to the Bahamas and hopes to transition into rebuilding efforts in 2020.