Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris donates 1 million face masks to healthcare workers

Convoy of Hope, a worldwide not-for-profit leader in disaster relief, announced Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is personally donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States.

In the Ozarks, Convoy of Hope will distribute a total of 40,000 masks to Mercy Hospital Springfield, CoxHealth Springfield, CoxHealth Branson, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital Clinton, and Citizens Memorial Hospital Bolivar.

The nationwide donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the influx of patients at U.S. hospitals and medical centers being treated for the virus, critical supplies like face masks have been rapidly depleted, leaving tens of thousands of healthcare workers in a vulnerable state as they race to save lives and protect communities.

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities, and help distribute the masks based on area needs and demands. The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center, and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility – more than 200 communities in total. Each community will receive thousands of face masks for area healthcare providers.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

The logistics of the donation have been in the works since in the onset of the crisis. Morris worked with Bass Pro Shops partner Rusty Sellars, CEO of True Timber, to source the masks through his apparel and fabric suppliers.

Partnering together for our nation and our neighbors

With both organizations proudly founded and headquartered in Springfield, Mo., Convoy of Hope’s partnership with Bass Pro Shops and the Morris family dates back more than 20 years. Together, the partners have supported a variety of relief efforts in response to devastating tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and more.

·Last December, Morris hosted a magical “Christmas in the Bahamas” event for thousands of children and families after Hurricane Dorian left widespread damage and more than 70,000 people in need of food and water. Partnering with Convoy of Hope, Morris led a campaign uniting over 1 million anglers that helped raise in excess of $4 million for hurricane relief, with an additional $1 million to spread Christmas cheer through a massive four-day event that transformed Grand Bahama Island into The North Pole, complete with rides, nightly fireworks and snow, a first for the tropical islands.

·In 2017, the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade ravaged Houston, causing widespread flooding that overwhelmed the city and its 2.3 million residents. Faced with thousands of residents stranded in their homes, Morris personally directed the donation of more than 100 TRACKER Boats to government agencies and rescue organizations. The Texas National Guard went on to complete more than 16,000 lifesaving water rescues in the boats.

·The company also strongly supports our active military and veterans, as well as its signature conservation initiatives, which have helped introduce millions of kids and families to the outdoors and protected tens of millions of acres of wildlife habitat in partnership with a robust network of North America’s leading conservation organizations.