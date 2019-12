The Salvation Army says for every dollar donated to the red kettles outside of Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, the outdoor retailer will match them dollar-for-dollar.

The announcement comes as part of The Salvation Army's 'Bucket Blitz' event, scheduled for Dec. 16 through Thursday Dec. 19.

The dollar-for-dollar donations will be matched by Bass Pro Shops up to $10,000.

The Salvation Army says it hopes to reach $1,000,000 for it's 2019 campaign.