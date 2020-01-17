Bass Pro restructures several teams, leading to layoffs

Bass Pro Shops says it "recently restructured several teams," leading to an undisclosed number of layoffs.

Jack Wlezien, corporate communications director, released the following statement via email:

"We routinely evaluate our staffing needs to provide our customers with the best value and service. As part of this process, we recently restructured several teams to help support our plans for the future."

Wlezien says more than 120 positions are open at the company’s headquarters, located at 2500 E. Kearney St. in Springfield.