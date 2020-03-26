Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield closes temporarily

The Bass Pro Shops flagship store in Springfield is temporarily closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson says the change is effective immediately "until we can establish further clarity about recently imposed restrictions."

Bass Pro was allowed to conduct limited business as recently as Thursday based on the direction of local leaders, who cited Missouri State Law.

The change comes after the first day of a stay-at-home order in Greene County. While the stay-at-home order doesn't apply statewide yet, Missouri has been ordered to limit gatherings to no more than groups of 10.

Here is the full statement on the closure from Bass Pro Shops:

"As part of our ongoing efforts to support our hometown, Bass Pro Shops is temporarily closing our flagship store in Springfield, effective immediately, until we can establish further clarity about recently imposed restrictions.

We share the frustration of many local businesses regarding the inconsistencies and questions pertaining to the new operating guidelines. At the same time, we appreciate the efforts of our city leaders and the burdens they face in making highly impactful decisions within a shortened timeframe. We continue to have several questions ourselves – despite having spent many hours working diligently with city officials – with the intention to not only meet, but far exceed, every standard guideline for public health.

Today we conducted severely limited business at our store based on the direction of local leaders who cited Missouri State Law (Chapter 44.101) in granting us the right to operate during times such as these. As part of our commitment to operate responsibly, over recent days we have implemented a wide spanning series of additional voluntary restrictions. These included:

• Closing significant attractions including Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, Hemingway’s and all other restaurants, Angler’s Lodge Motel, Outlet Store, National Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, International Game Fish Hall of Fame, National Archery Hall of Fame, National Sporting Arms Museum, Bass Pro Shops History Museum, and Bass Pro Shops Motorsports Museum and Uncle Buck’s Conservatory.

• Instituting a new free curbside pick-up and delivery option We offered free curbside pick-up for customers who call ahead to place an order. Customers can safely remain in their car while their order is delivered to them.

• Reducing hours and dramatically limiting access to 25 customers at a time The modifications allowed for only one customer per 20,000 square feet of space, creating an environment that is well under the stated CDC guidelines for social distancing. Customers were escorted by team members practicing social distancing to help them conduct transactions for firearms and other key items quickly and efficiently. We are also waiving our standard attendance policy and giving employees the clear option to stay home.

We love Springfield. We stand together with everyone in our hometown, including fellow local residents and businesses who are doing their part to help serve our community and act responsibly to curb the spread of the virus. We will continue to engage in constructive and thoughtful dialogue with city officials, and hope the outcome will allow us to safely and responsibly serve our customers and community."