Battlefield, Mo. man sentenced for causing panic at a Walmart will meet with customers, employees impacted

The man who caused panic at a Springfield Walmart Neighborhood Market will meet his victims face-to-face.

Dmitriy Andreychenko walked into the store at Republic Road and Scenic Avenue in August with a large gun, and said it was a social experiment. Police arrested him. He later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of filing a false report. As part of his plea deal, Andreychenko must participate in a victim offender dialogue. The public stunt came just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas.

Dialogue experts at Missouri State University say everyone agreed to participate. They'll all gather around a table with Andreychenko qnd two mediators to talk about what happened, why it happened, and the impacts of that day. That will happen in January.

"Typically, this is very victim-centered in that it's an opportunity to both understand the harm that's been done but then also to come to some agreement about that harm can be repaired," said Char Berquist, MSU Center for Dispute Resolution.

Since the goal is to make up for the harm done, these sessions often bring agreements for the offender to pay victims some restitution or do community service.