Battlefield, Mo. police offer to test local meth for Coronavirus

The Battlefield Police Department offers to tests local meth to determine whether it is contaminated with Coronavirus.

Police extended the offer Thursday via Facebook.

Battlefield police say they will test the meth for free and say those who have purchased it within the last month may need it tested.

If you're not comfortable going to the Police Department, you can call the office at 417-890-9876. A Battlefield officer will test your Meth in the privacy of your home, per the police department.

Police in Texas offered a similar service early last week.