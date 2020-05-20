Baxter County Regional Medical Center offering antibodies testing for COVID-19

In response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), Baxter Regional Medical Center announced it offers serological (antibody) testing.

The testing detects antibodies in the blood, which indicate if a person has had COVID-19 and mounted an immune response to the virus that causes it. Doctors draw blood from a vein in the arm, checking for the antibodies that develop after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing it.

Those interested in antibody testing may self-refer (walk-in only) to Main Registration at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the test is $120 (cash pay only) and payment is required upfront. Anyone entering the facility will be required to wear a mask and will be temperature screened at the entrance.

Please remember antibody testing is meant for people without symptoms of COVID-19. People with symptoms of possible active COVID-19, such as cough, fever or shortness of breath, should contact directly a physician. Stay home, call your primary physician or the Baxter Regional COVID-19 Hotline (870-508-7001, available daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and avoid contact with others.

