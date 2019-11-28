Baxter County Sheriff's Office reaches restitution check milestone

Sheriff John Montgomery said every week the Baxter County Sheriff's Office gives out restitution checks. Those are checks a judge ordered a criminal to pay his or her victim over a period of time.

"People start making payments on their fines, then when we receive money in, then we cut the checks back to the victim," Montgomery said.

And recently they hit a milestone.

"Over the past 15 years, or close to it, we have now paid back more than $3 million," the sheriff said.

Joyce Newborn is one of the people who receives restitution checks.

"I was like wow! I told my girlfriend I said, 'I have a new friend named John!' I said, 'I'm walking up to cash a check he sent me!" Newborn said.

Fifteen-hundred-dollars-worth of items, like clothes and electronics, were stolen from her storage unit, and the burglar was caught.

Although she didn't get her stuff back, she now gets $95 every month in restitution checks from the sheriff's office from the man who stole her things.

The sheriff said although they've reached this milestone, there's still about $4.5 million owed to victims by perpetrators the sheriff's office has not yet been able to collect checks from.

Montgomery has even gone out of his way to get that money back, writing thank-you notes to perpetrators he hasn't heard from, if he can find an address.

"We estimate around somewhere between $30,000-35,000 we received just from these thank-you cards. Plus we have current addresses. Plus many of these people are making payments they didn't make before," he said.

The sheriff said it's very important to his office that they get as much money back to their victims as possible.

"If we're fortunate enough to catch the perpetrator, and then the judge orders restitution, if you don't get your money back, you've become a victim a second time," he said.

The sheriff said if people who committed crimes don’t pay their restitution checks, the judge can issue a warrant for their arrest.