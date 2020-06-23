Baxter County coronavirus numbers low; other counties farther west much higher

Baxter County right now only has one active coronavirus case.

“We are upbeat here. We are positive," said State Rep. Jack Fortner.

"We've been very fortunate here," said Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said the county is doing a good job social distancing and wearing masks.

"Along with washing hands, avoiding if you're symptomatic, etc. we know we can really limit the spread of COVID-19," Smith said at a news conference held at the Arkansas State University Mountain Home campus.

But as Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained Tuesday, other counties in northwest Arkansas aren't doing so well, leading the state each day in the number of new cases.

"You look at Benton County: a 32 percent increase," Hutchinson said in his presentation.

The Arkansas Department of Health thinks a spike in cases in that part of Arkansas is largely from poultry plant workers and local jails.

And so Baxter County needs to keep up the social distancing efforts and stay disciplined to keep the coronavirus away.

"This coronavirus has swept across the state at different times and at different stages, and so Baxter County and Boone County is not immune from an increase in cases in the future," Hutchinson said.

The governor reported 595 more cases Tuesday, for a total of 16,678.

But more than 11,000 patients have recovered.